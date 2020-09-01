Social Workers Association Applauds Proposed Regulatory Changes

Vancouver – BC’s social work association supports the recently released recommendations from the Steering Committee on Modernization of Health Professional Regulation aimed at improving the model of health profession regulation in BC.

Ministry of Health – https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/practitioner-professional-resources/professional-regulation

“We are pleased that the committee has recommended that an oversight committee assess whether social work should be included under a revised Health Professions Act” said BC Association of Social Workers President Michael Crawford. “This will improve client safety and public protection, while also increasing public confidence in social work through greater transparency and accountability.”

Social work practice in British Columbia is now largely unregulated due to the many exemptions to regulation included in the Social Workers Act. The Ministry of Children and Family Development, responsible for the administration of the Act, maintains an exemption to regulation for all their social work employees.

“The BCASW has advocated for the removal of exemptions without success for years” said Crawford. “The Ministry steadfastly refuses to require that all social workers, including their own child welfare social workers, be registered with the BC College of Social Workers.”

The BC College of Social Workers is a regulatory body established to serve and protect the public and to superintend the practice of social work. Some social workers, including those employed by Health Authorities, are required to register, while others register voluntarily.

“Without mandatory registration for all social workers, the public has no assurance that a social worker has committed to practice following standards established by the profession and to adhere to a strict code of ethics.” said Crawford. “Without registration, the public interest is not fully protected, any misconduct may go uninvestigated, and the social worker may be able to continue practising, jeopardizing the safety of British Columbians.”