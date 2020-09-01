Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival -Fall Drive-Thru Series -Back to the Valley in September

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival announced their fall drive-thru series coming back to the Valley in September.

Events are always free admission!



First – CLA Langley, 21277 56th Avenue, on Saturday September 12 & 13th from 11-6 PM. Over the two days, prepare to eat from the 15 different trucks, including new local food trucks! Be sure to bring family or a friend to share with, and enjoy the amazing food and great tunes while supporting local amazing businesses.



Here is a sneak peak list of the vendors for each day:



On Saturday Sept 12th



Hunky Bill’s – Ukrainian (Local)

Next Gen. Concessions Inc.- Smash Burgers (All New Menu)

Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy (from Chilliwack)

Los Tacos Hermanos

Japanese Teriyaki express/ Twisted Potato

Tin Lizzy Concessions- Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts



On Sunday September 13th



Tin Lizzy Concessions – Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts

WINGS Food Truck

The Truckin’ BBQ

Ford Concessions Inc. – Fried Chicken

REEL Mac And Cheese

Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy

G’s Donairs

On Saturday September 19th, the come back for round 2 at Chilliwack Heritage park. They’re coming back with 17 food trucks this time at the original location way back in 2014.

Hoping it’s a bit cooler this time around, they’re back to Cloverdale September 26/27 at the Fairgrounds off 176 and 60a in Cloverdale. Long time supporters of the GVFTF. The fairgrounds will future an assortment of trucks offering table favourites, international and even vegan options.



All truck vendors accept cash, debit, and credit cards. No need to pre-pay or buy tickets. Each truck will have their own individual line up and there will be a loop around lane for the opportunity to try multiple places.



In the spirit of having a safe and productive event, all staff members are held to the highest sanitation standards for both their safety and the safety of all customers.



If you would like to have an idea of how the Drive-thrus are run or just want to connect. Check out the Facebook & Insta pages and/or reach out to Jason@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com / media@greatervanfoodtruckfest.com