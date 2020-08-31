Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Highway 1 Crash Between Motorcycle and Motorhome near Prest Road

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorhome and a motorcycle.

The crash happened on Thursday evening (9PM, August 27). According to the RCMP, a motorcyclist heading west collided with a motorhome on Highway 1 near Prest Road.

When officers arrived, they found the 28 year old male motorcyclist from Abbotsford had died from his injuries.

Chilliwack RCMP, the coroner and the local collision reconstruction service are all still investigating the incident.

Now, Mounties are asking for witnesses to step forward.

“We are reaching out to motorists who may have witnessed or have video of the crash to contact police,” said Cpl. Mike Rail with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-792-4611.