Abbotsford Schools – Secondary – Fact Sheets & Schedule Information

Abbotsford – Abbotsford School District has released a secondary set of fact sheets and schedule information prior to the re-boot of schools.

Important Note: Yale Secondary and Bakerview Centre for Learning following slightly different schedules.

What to Expect

Grade 9 – 12 students will be back in school for face-to-face instruction 60% of the time. The following structures will be in place to support student learning:

Quarterly system of course delivery (versus semester or linear instruction);

Student engage in courses, two at a time for 10-week quarters;

For two weeks, in the morning, all students will be in attendance Monday to Friday;

For two weeks, in the afternoon, all students will be enrolled in their second class which will be delivered through a blended delivery model; and

At the end of two weeks, the classes will flip with the face to face class becoming blended and vice versa.



What are the dates for the Quarterly Schedule?

Q1 Thursday, September 10 – Friday, November 13 (42 days)

Q2 Tuesday, November 17– Thursday, January 28 (42 days)

Q3 Tuesday, February 2 – Thursday, April 21 (43 days)

Q4 Friday, April 23 – Wednesday, June 23 (42 days)



What does “Blended Learning” mean?

Blended learning is an approach to education that combines online educational materials and opportunities for interaction online with traditional place-based classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace.