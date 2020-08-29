Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance React to 16 Dead Sturgeon Caught in Gill Nets

Fraser Valley – The Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance has reacted to the report of 16 dead Sturgeon that were caught in gill nets, at the confluence of the Harrison and Fraser Rivers. The group, Sturgeon Slayers posted photos to Facebook however, LFFA have yet to verify the photos. LFFA were told by DFO of the situation. Sturgeon are a protected species.

First Nations have had a moratorium on the fish for 30 years.

LFFA is comprised of 30 First Nation communities, with a mission of supporting the management of a robust and expanding fishery of the Lower Fraser River.

Here is their statement:

Photo from Sturgeon Slayers/Facebook – Not confirmed by LFFA