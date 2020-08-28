Fraser Health Looking For Volunteers – 20 to 29 Years Old – To Be COVID “Health Influencers”Via TikTok

Surrey/Fraser Health – In response to a continued upward trend in COVID-19 cases among young adults ages 20 to 29 years old in our region, Fraser Health is asking people in this demographic to become health influencers. This group will advise Fraser Health on new shareable social media content to help bend the curve of COVID-19.

“Since seeing the growth of COVID-19 positive cases among young people, we reached out to people in the region for new ways of engaging their peers,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “What we’ve found is a real willingness to join in. People are connecting with the message that we are all influencers, and they want to apply their creativity and determination to help protect our communities, our elders, and those we care for most.”

“In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, young people ages 20 to 29 represented just 12 per cent of COVID-19 cases in our region. In recent weeks, we have seen a substantial increase in this demographic, with 30 per cent of new cases within this group, though they comprise just 14 per cent of Fraser Health’s population,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO. “This shows that this demographic is becoming sick with COVID-19 at double the rate of the general population. We need to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our friends and families safe.”

Fraser Health is asking people ages 20 to 29 to visit fraserhealth.ca/healthinfluencer and join our effort to stop transmission and bend the curve of COVID-19. Fraser Health will connect with this group to consult on messaging and tactics that will be effective in sharing COVID sense messaging.

This week, Fraser Health released TikTok videos on the official TikTok account (@fraserhealth) aimed at preventing COVID-19 transmission among young adults who may be gearing up to celebrate the final days of summer by attending social gatherings.

At this time, Fraser Health is also reminding people to use their COVID sense and have clear boundaries about socializing with people outside of their bubble:

It’s okay to say ‘no’ to a social gathering right now. There is no better excuse than a global pandemic.

State your boundaries clearly. For example, you may say, “I’m managing my exposure carefully and keeping my bubble small.”

Be a role model. Hearing you state your boundaries may make it easier for others to be brave about theirs.

Know the rules, follow them, and share them.

Invited to an event? Ask what COVID-19 safety measures they will have in place. Ask if they are aware of the Provincial Health Officer’s orders on gatherings and events.

Additional Resources:

Fraser Health has put together a Use your COVID sense guide to support people in making wise decisions about attending large gatherings and private parties. In addition, our Healthy Summer Guide: COVID-19 edition shares ways people can safely grocery shop, visit a restaurant, get outside, and travel within BC.

Visit our website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for information you can trust about COVID-19.

Post and share English language as well as translated COVID-19-related materials in Punjabi, Hindi, Farsi, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

