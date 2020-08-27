Kent – Two New Book Exchange Kiosks – Pioneer Park and Schep Park

Kent/Agassiz – In partnership with the District of Kent, Friends of the Library and Agassiz Elementary Secondary School, the District is introducing two new Book Exchange Kiosks located at Pioneer Park and Schep Park.

Mayor Sylvia Pranger joined Elinor Bell and Sam Nelson, volunteers with Friends of the Library to mark the grand opening of the complimentary Book Exchange Program.

For more information on the book exchange, please contact Elinor Bell at: elimal63@gmail.comPlease note that COVID-19 safety requirements are in effect.

They can be found at: www.kentbc.ca/covid-19-updates/