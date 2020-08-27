Kent 125 Celebration Podcast – Agassiz Barber Shop’s John ten-Bohmer (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – In the continuing series of podcasts from John Henry Oliver, the 125 Celebration continues.

A Memories Minute with Agassiz Barber Shop’s John ten-Bohmer on his many years in the community, cutting hair and chatting with customers. This podcast is an excerpt from the longer interview featured on YouTube under Celebration 125: Podcast with John ten-Bohmer or on Facebook at Celebration 125: District of Kent. Thanks for your interest and support of this project and others in the series, in recognition of the 125th-anniversary this year.