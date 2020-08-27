Chilliwack Return To School Plan Unveiled – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District unveiled its return to school plan under the motto — Lets’ emó:t–one heart one mind working together . This was developed to serve as a framework for September 2020 and beyond. This document establishes guidelines for addressing the health, safety, teaching and learning needs of our students and staff. The province has decided that students will return to school in September 2020 under Stage 2 of the provincial K-12 Restart Plan.

Strategies include:

•Cohorts (learning groups)

•Screening for illness

•Strict illness protocols

•Handwashing and sanitizing

•Cleaning standards

•Physical distancing

•Personal protective equipment (PPE), like non-medical masks