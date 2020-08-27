BC CDC Release Valley COVID Numbers With A Caveat

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – The BC CDC – BC Centre for Disease Control and Fraser Health released grahhic over the past week, showing numbers through out the province and specifically, here in the Fraser Valley.

Overall the management of COVID-19 or the Coronavirus, has been handled well in the Fraser Valley.

When you take a look at the maps and data from January to July, Abbotsford had 454 canes and Chilliwack with 34.

Note that in Abbotsford, MSA Manor and Abbotsford Regional Hospital as well as Mission Hospital and Pacific Corrections Institution also dealt with their own, specific outbreaks.

Complete details from BC CDC are here.

BC Centre for Disease Control August 21, 2020

On Thursday August 27, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued the updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today, we are announcing 68 new cases, including four epi-linked case since we reported on Wednesday, for a total of 5,372 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 906 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,810 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 4,253 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Currently, 22 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,737 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,818 in the Fraser Health region, 173 in the Island Health region, 429 in the Interior Health region, 137 in the Northern Health region and 78 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 204 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, nine long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

“There is one new community outbreak with seven confirmed cases at the Teck Fording River water treatment plant construction site in the Interior Health region. Public health teams are supporting and undertaking contact tracing.

“Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities’ websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take – whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

“Today, we have provided the latest local health area map of COVID-19 cases. The map will be updated each month and available on the BCCDC website. What the map tells us is that virtually every part of our province has been touched by the virus – communities large and small.