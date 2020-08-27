IN CUSTODY – Abby PD Search For Stabbing Suspect Matthew Roy

Abbotsford – AUGUST 27 UPDATE – APD informed FVN that Mathew Roy is now in custody. No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 17 – On July 13, 2020, AbbyPD patrol officers were called to the 1600 block of Riverside Road in response to a stabbing. Police located a 34-year-old-male suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body. This man was subsequently transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were advised that there had been a verbal altercation between two men. One man produced a large knife and stabbed the other. The suspect then fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section investigators have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Matthew ROY. ROY is currently wanted on a Warrant of Arrest for this incident, and now faces new charges of Aggravated Assault and Breach of Court Conditions (2 charges).

ROY is described as standing 5’ 9” tall and weighing 161 lbs. He has short dark hair and a brown goatee.

If you have information about this file or the whereabouts of Matthew ROY, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225. DO NOT approach ROY.