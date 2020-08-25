Young Road Closures at Five Corners

Chilliwack – Lane closures around Five Corners have now become routine and this week through Thursday is no different.

The City of Chilliwack reminds you that traffic on Young Road at Five Corners will be disrupted by construction.

The northbound lane on Young between Yale and Victoria will be closed from 7AM to 4PM daily as the Five Corners project proceeds.

Work planned for the Five Corners Intersection Project includes a new traffic signal installed along with streetlights, 80 metres of water main, 700 metres of curb/sidewalk, and 3,000 square metres of paving… and PLEASE pay attention to Traffic Control People.