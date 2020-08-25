APD Thanks Citizens For Helping Arrest Alleged Purse Snatcher – Victim Was A Senior

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police have arrested 29-year-old Peter JEWHURST after it was alleged that he robbed a woman in her 70’s of her purse.

On Thursday, August 20 at 8:38 am, Abbotsford Police officers were advised of an incident which had just occurred in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way. It was reported that as an elderly woman loaded groceries into her vehicle, a male grabbed the woman’s purse, then fled on foot.

Two citizens observed the theft. One witness saw the suspect throw the purse into some bushes then retrieve it; the other witness followed the suspect, providing updates to police. Upon police arrival, JEWHURST was arrested approximately 1 block away from the scene.

The purse was returned to the victim who, luckily, was not injured during this incident.

JEWHURST has been charged with assault, theft and uttering threats. He will remain in custody until his court appearance at the end of August.

JEWHURST has an extensive criminal history, including charges of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of restricted weapon, robbery, failure to comply with court orders, possession of stolen property, and uttering a forged document.

We thank the citizens who responded so quickly to help this lady. Their actions assisted greatly in the retrieval of her purse and the arrest of the suspect.