Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Fire Destroys Travel Trailer On Landing Drive

Chilliwack – Early Monday Morning ( Monday August 24, @2:30AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 100 block of Landing Drive.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1,4,and 6, and on arrival, reported a travel trailer fully involved in fire. Fire crews set up a defensive attack to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding vegetation.

The travel trailer was a total loss and no one was hurt.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca