Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Patricia Cameron Lidstone…Part One of Three w/ John Henry Oliver (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz – Celebration 125 with another in our series of podcasts dealing with the history of the District of Kent on its 125th anniversary in 2020. With so many stories to hear and the delay of certain events due to Covid-19, the plan is to continue these interviews well into 2021.

There certainly isn’t a shortage of interesting people to hear from eh?

This time we present a 3-parter featuring Pat Cameron Lidstone, now a resident of Vancouver Island. The link below is part 1 on the Cameron family history in Agassiz.

In one week, part 2 on the big Flood of 1948 and one week after that, part 3 on life after the flood.

