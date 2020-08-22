Chilliwack Metis House Grand Opening (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn August 22, 2020

Chilliwack – The grand opening of the community cultural centre, Métis House, was held Saturday August 22. Metis business leader Louis DeJaeger told FVN that this project was a long time coming and finding the right building was a challenge. Throughout the day, close to 150 took a tour through the new facility, dined on bannock burgers, and were impressed at the new home for Metis information and culture.

It really IS a converted home on the corner of Vedder and Wells.

Part of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Nick Lang Memorial Endowment Bursary. This will aid UFV Indigenous students obtain a degree who have a special interest in working with troubled youth.

Lang was one such young man who died while in care.

