Chilliwack – Help those in need by wearing a mask.

Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826 will soon be selling face masks 1 for $10 or 3 for $25. Place your order today!

Email Iafflocal2826@gmail.com



Proceeds will be going to help fund a Mexico house build trip that members will be volunteering their time to do (when covid permits) and local charities.