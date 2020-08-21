UPDATE – Yarrow Family Thanks Community Support After Their Child’s Death

Yarrow – Chilliwack City Councilor and Yarrow born and raised new dad himself, Jason Lum said he could only imagine the heart break.

Chilliwack: RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate a Yarrow child’s death Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday August 18, 2020 (@12:45PM) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a tree fell on a group of people walking along Kingfisher Trail, Yarrow.

Front line officers arrived at the scene where police located a five-year-old boy from Chilliwack who had succumbed to his injuries. BC Ambulance transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford suffering from non-life threatening injuries to hospital.

This group was local to the Chilliwack area and consisted of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP Victim Services is engaged with the families of the group and child.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early evidence-gathering phase of their investigations.

The family took to Facebook on Thursday to thank the community for their support and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Glen Abel and Mallory Suzanne from Facebook:

This is a post that we never thought we’d have to write. We are heartbroken to share that our sweet boy Weston passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 18th.

He lived every moment of his life full of joy and excitement and brought such happiness and passion to this world.

Thank you to everyone who has messaged, sent flowers and food. It shows that in his almost 6 years on earth, he truly made an impact and we know he will be missed by many.

Weston was the best big brother and loved his little Junebug more than anything. Everything she did he would say “I’m so proud of her!” and always had to be touching her hand or body in some way.

He was the most affectionate and sweetest boy and every day will be a struggle to move on without him. We are still in disbelief and wish more than anything it wasn’t true.

Weston was on a hike and was hit with a fallen tree. We feel comforted knowing he didn’t feel any pain or fear, and that the pain is ours to deal with, but not his. Weston was out in nature doing what he loved to do: exploring, chatting with friends, and learning.

We are planning to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

We love you, Monkey.