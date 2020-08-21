Terry Fox Ride for Hope – Up and Down Hemlock Valley Road – Starts Saturday August 22

Hemlock Valley/Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Sasquatch Mountain is supporting this year’s Terry Fox Ride for Hope and are partnering with local Rider Tom Ryall from Mission who has joined fellow riders across the globe in the goal of collectively riding the circumference of the earth, 40,000km, in a 24 hour period. This incredible journey is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope with all proceeds going towards cancer research.

Tom has chosen his 260 kilometer, 24 hour riding marathon to take place on Hemlock Valley Road with the goal of summitting the mountain 10 times within a 20-22 hour period.

The ride begins Saturday, August 22nd, just after midnight and Tom will be joined by other support riders throughout the day. The ride begins at the top of the mountain just past the first bridge before you enter into the village area at the 3km sign and the turnaround point is the bottom where Hemlock Valley road meets Morris Valley Road.

What you can do…

For those of you driving up or down the road between Friday night-Saturday night…PLEASE BE AWARE OF THE RIDERS! Drive slowly and cautiously to avoid excess dust for the riders or the potential of a collision.

Show your support! Cheer them on by giving a wave or light honk if you pass by on the road to encourage them on this long and challenging expedition.

DONATE to this great cause! More details on the event and donation options can be found at the link below!

Tom Ryall/Facebook

https://terryfox.org/terry-fox-ride-of-hope/

https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?Referrer=%26Referrer%3ddirect%252fnone&RegistrationID=4761673