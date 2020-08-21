chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 20, 2020 – Tom Morton – West Coast Motorcycle Ride to Live, Trevor McDonald on Weekend Music/Arts/Walk n Shop (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 21, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 20, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • City of Chilliwack examines rezoning.
  • New Metis House has its grand opening this weekend.
  • Rotary One-Day Book Sale August 29th!

Interview: Tom Morton, West Coast Motorcycle, “Ride To Live”
Interview: Trevor McDonald, McDonald Entertainment

News Director: Don Lehn

