Chilliwack Metis House Grand Opening – Saturday August 22

Chilliwack – The grand opening of the community cultural centre, Métis House, is set for Saturday August 22. Metis business leader Louis DeJaeger told FVN that this project was a long time coming and finding the right building was a challenge.

But they now have a place to call home. It really IS a converted home on the corner of Vedder and Wells. This is from 1-5PM.

Part of the ceremony will be the Nick Lang Memorial Endowment Bursary. This will aid UFV Indigenous students obtain a degree who have a special interest in working with troubled youth.

Lang was one such young man who died while in care.

The BBQ will be up and running serving baked Bannock burgers.

Info is below: