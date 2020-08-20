Mission’s Hunter/Sabo Logging Road -Closed for Filming on Saturday August 22

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 20, 2020

Mission – Mission’s Hunter/Sabo Logging Road -Closed for Filming on Saturday August 22. The closure starts at 1AM and rolls until 3PM. These are pick up shots for the Toyota commercials that started shooting at Seabird Island on August 16.

