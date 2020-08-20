Mission – Mission’s Hunter/Sabo Logging Road -Closed for Filming on Saturday August 22. The closure starts at 1AM and rolls until 3PM. These are pick up shots for the Toyota commercials that started shooting at Seabird Island on August 16.

Hunter/Sabo logging road will be closed to Public on August 22 for filming purposes. There will be no access to the upper viewpoint. #MissionBC #BCFilmIndustry pic.twitter.com/xDcgNe9NAc — District of Mission (@Mission_BC) August 20, 2020