Ann Davis Transition Houses In Chilliwack Now Pet Friendly

Chilliwack – Thanks to the efforts of the Chilliwack community, the Ann Davis Transition Society (ADTS) is now able to host pets at its transition houses.

ADTS is truly grateful to Wedler Engineering’s Andre Gagne, Julie Vincent, Jonathan Funk, Kolby Giesler and Glen Darychuck; Universal Construction’s Jeff Boychuk and Ryan Shingle; and Brian Harding, who provided landscaping. From planning to completion of this important project, taking days off work to provide labour, and even donating funds and equipment to put in proper dog runs and do the required mitigation work, they have shown a true demonstration of community support.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, this is so appreciated”, says Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director of ADTS. “There are only 10 pet-friendly shelters in the province and we are 2 of them. These caring businesses and individuals have made a ‘pawsitive’ difference for so many”.

Did you know that pets can help provide emotional support by increasing oxytocin levels? Oxytocin is beneficial because it slows heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and helps prevent stress hormone production. The increased levels of this hormone in the body can help people feel calmer and more at peace, helping them deal with the trauma of violence and abuse. Some women and families will not leave abusive situations if they cannot have their pets with them. And unfortunately, abusers may abuse or threaten to abuse family pets as a form of control. Being able to bring along the family pet is a great comfort to the women and children who must flee their homes, so we are very happy to provide this service.

What began as the provision of a safe place for abused women and their children has grown to include individual and group counselling for women, children, youth, men, couples, and families. ADTS provide education, advocacy, youth programing, and community outreach, as well as 2 safe houses with over 6,600 beds stays for women and 1,450 beds stays for children each year. Now they can add 5 pets per day per location.

ADTS depend on our community members and businesses to assist and support our efforts in providing services for the most vulnerable in our community. You can make a real difference for women, children and families by donating to ADTS. Each donation positively impacts the life of a person or family in your very own community. Donations over $20.00 are eligible for a tax receipt and can be made on the Donate Now button at www.anndavis.org, by phone at 604-792-2760 or by mail at 9046 Young Rd. Chilliwack BC V2P 4R6.