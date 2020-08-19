Tree Fall on Yarrow Child – RCMP and BC Coroners Service Investigate Child’s Death

Yarrow – Chilliwack: RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate a child’s death Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday August 18, 2020 (@12:45PM) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a tree fell on a group of people walking along Kingfisher Trail, Yarrow.

Front line officers arrived at the scene where police located a five-year-old boy from Chilliwack who had succumbed to his injuries. BC Ambulance transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford suffering from non-life threatening injuries to hospital.

This group was local to the Chilliwack area and consisted of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP Victim Services is engaged with the families of the group and child.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early evidence-gathering phase of their investigations.