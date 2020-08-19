Langley Concrete Expansion Into Chilliwack

Chilliwack –The Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) announced a major expansion of the Langley Concrete Group’s Chilliwack facility.

To the end of June 2020 there has been a 25.75% increase in overall building permit values. Specifically, the industrial permit values have more than doubled to the end of June 2020 compared to the same period last year. This ongoing investment is playing an important role in the economic recovery of our community.

In 2000thecompanyacquired property at Cattermole Industrial Estates to build a new 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in Chilliwack. This new facility was commissioned in 2006, and in full production by 2007.The move to Chilliwack enabled a merger of both their previous Langley and Abbotsford facilities.

This is the third expansion of the Chilliwack facility to accommodate new product lines and increased volume.The latest expansion currently under construction includes 50,000 square feet of production area, and 8,000 square feet of office space.

More information can be found at https://www.langleyconcretegroup.com/news/careers.

“In the midst of global economic challenges there is still good news worth recognizing on the economic front in our community,” said Brian Coombes, CEPCO President. “New investment from companies like Langley Concrete creates additional local jobsandis cause for celebration,” added Coombes.