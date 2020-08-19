Another Transportation Study for the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – It’s another study on what residents in the Valley already know. Transportation is tough at the best of times and gridlock is now the norm.

Groups like Rail for the Valley and Cycle BC have made their concerns known for many years.

Chilliwack MLA John Martin constantly harps on expansion of Highway 1 to six lanes through to Annis Road.

As part of BC’s Restart Plan, the Province is examining a range of possibilities to support growth in the Fraser Valley to help ensure the development of affordable, liveable communities.

“We know that more and more people are choosing the Fraser Valley to live, work and raise their children,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Traffic congestion in the Fraser Valley continues to be a problem for people. We need to develop transportation networks and invest in solutions that support the successful growth of the Fraser Valley for the people who live and work there, now and in the future.”

This broad transportation and development study is underway. It will look at traffic congestion and travel demand in the fast-growing region and examine and evaluate options for new transit and transportation initiatives in the Fraser Valley.

“We are working together with local government and Indigenous partners on this study, and we will also be talking to local residents and business owners to get feedback,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Findings will inform transportation and development projects that consider trade corridor needs. We want to focus on continuing to create a good quality of life for citizens in the Fraser Valley, and we are asking what solutions will contribute to this in a positive way.”

Nearly 60% of B.C.’s population lives in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley – nearly three million British Columbians. Decisions on transportation and development in this region have consequences for every part of the province in terms of economic recovery, trade network resilience and housing opportunities. The purpose of the study is to look for opportunities to help reduce future traffic congestion, such as worker mobility, shorter commutes and managing traffic demand.

Improvements to transportation infrastructure are a critical piece of economic recovery – ensuring people have more opportunities for well-paying jobs, shorter commutes and more time to spend with their families.

The ministry also continues to support local, regional and inter-regional transit, and will continue to work with TransLink on its Transport 2050 plan, as well as BC Transit, local governments and their communities to investigate ways to more efficiently move people within and through the region.

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“When we build new infrastructure, we want to build intelligently and with people at the forefront of these decisions. I am excited about this work and how it will help to promote liveable communities for British Columbians. We are focused on building strong transportation networks that will serve our communities, whether people are driving their vehicles, taking the bus or riding their bikes.”

Henry Braun, mayor, City of Abbotsford –

“One of the most significant challenges facing the City of Abbotsford and for the Fraser Valley region continues to be transportation. We know that effective and efficient transportation systems generate employment and economic development, as well as job creation for local communities. This study will provide useful information as the growth of our economy relies on a safe, reliable and efficient multi-modal transportation network; especially as communities look to expand markets for our key local sectors, such as manufactured goods, agri-foods and aerospace.”

FYI:

More information about the Fraser Valley Transportation Study is available here: www.gov.bc.ca/transportation/fraservalleystudy