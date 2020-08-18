Kent Council Highlights For August 17, 2020 – Virtual Meet With Seabird Island Band, Emergency Route, Recycling

Kent/Agassiz – These are the Kent Council Highlights For August 17, 2020.

September is Literacy Month

Mayor Pranger proclaimed September as Literacy Month in the District of Kent.

In partnership with Agassiz-Harrison Community Services and the Agassiz Branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of literacy for all British Columbians, raise awareness about community-based resources, and to raise funds to support such community-based literacy programs, initiatives, and organizations.

For more information about youth and adult literacy programs, contact Agassiz-Harrison Community Services at literacy@agassizcs.ca.

Congratulations to CAO, Wallace Mah

Recently Wallace Mah, CAO of the District of Kent was recognized by the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) for his 35 years of municipal service in a management capacity.

CAMA’s Long Service Recognition Awards Program recognizes and celebrates the dedication to public service and municipal management of its members.

Awards are based on the number of years of full-time, paid employment in municipal government in a management capacity.

On behalf of the District, Mayor Pranger extended her appreciation to Wallace for his dedication towards outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence.

Kent Agricultural Plastics Recycling

Council will be requesting Provincial support for the Kent Agricultural Plastics Recycling program. Since the program has started in 2014, the District of Kent agriculture community has recycled 406,700 pounds of agriculture plastics. As neighbouring communities have expressed interest in the Agricultural Plastics Recycling Program, the District would like to see Provincial involvement and have the initiative move forward as a Provincial Stewardship Program.

Community Safety – Situation Tables

Council conveyed issuing a letter of support to the RCMP with respect to developing Situation Tables in the District of Kent. Situation tables help front line staff from the public safety, health, and social services sectors to identify vulnerable people through real-time information sharing before they experience a negative or traumatic event.

Virtual Meet and Greet with Seabird Island Council

On July 28, Mayor Pranger and all members of Council participated in a virtual meet and greet with the recently elected Seabird Island Band Council. Thank you to Chief Jim Harris for arranging this meeting. The District looks forward to future discussions on joint economic initiatives and service delivery matters that our communities can benefit together.

Emergency Evacuation Route

Council received a letter of support from the Village of Harrison Hot Springs supporting the proposed evacuation route from Rockwell Drive to the Lougheed Highway. The District received funding through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to complete the Evacuation Route Design. “The emergency evacuation route will increase the resiliency of our communities, and provide an emergency egress route for our park users at Sasquatch and Hicks Lake” stated Mayor Pranger.