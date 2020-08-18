Four Chilliwack Schools Announced as Hybrid Learning Sites (2 Elementary and 2 Middle Schools)

Chilliwack – A hybrid learning model is the delivery of BC curriculum through a blend of in person and online learning. Development of a hybrid learning model aligns with the Chilliwack School District Strategic Plan to develop strategies to encourage blended learning opportunities and personalization.
In June when they wraped up this strange school year, SD#33 recognize that some students have done well in a “Hybrid” learning environment.
Hybrid Learning Program Locations
- McCammon Elementary
- Unsworth Elementary
- Chilliwack Middle
- Mt. Slesse Middle
If you have already registered your child for this program you will be contacted directly by your current school to confirm your registration.
In response to this, they have created a robust Hybrid learning option for some students starting in September. This option will run the full year and will provide online/experiential at home learning, combined with in class instruction based on the Ministry curriculum.
For more detailed information about this model: Parent Info Sheet
