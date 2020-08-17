5AM MONDAY – Air Quality Statement

Fraser Valley – After the special heat related weather statement had been issued for the Valley – the air quality has diminished.

4:42 AM PDT Monday 17 August 2020

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.



An air quality advisory has been issued by Metro Vancouver for eastern sections of Metro Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground level ozone. These high concentrations are expected to continue today and potentially longer as the hot weather continues.

Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease.



If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health. For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.



For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.