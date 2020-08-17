CIVL (UFV Campus Radio) Now Hiring with $30K Journalism Grant

Abbotsford – The Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC) is providing $30,000 in funding to CIVL in order to produce regular news content from September until February through the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI).

This brings CIVL’s total awarded by CRFC since 2011 to $247,880 over 9 unique projects.

Posting closes August 28th 2020 11:59 pm PST

As a result, CIVL is now hiring a part-time news producer. The producer will work with CIVL’s news host, the station manager, as well as CRFC project coordinators to plan and execute the highest quality and quantity of news output as possible during the funding period.

Prospective candidates can expect to work on a wide variety of topics and issues, producing interviews and stories featuring notable interviewees at the local, regional, provincial and federal level.

The Local Journalism Initiative is intended to assist community radio stations whose listenership is based in areas that are either underserved by local news outlets, or are categorized as ‘news deserts’. With no local commercial spoken word radio content based in Abbotsford, and no truly daily local news publications, CIVL has been awarded this funding in order to engage in the essential local story collection and circulation of news that keeps communities vibrant, informed, and accountable.

“This new program is yet another way that the CRFC has shown that they are committed to finding what types of operations are most lacking in communities that host c/c radio stations, and responding by finding the funds to fill the gaps in ways that continue to ensure that accessible media content can be an impactful local player across Canadian communities,” says CIVL Station Manager Aaron Levy. “We can already hear plainly the impact of the first round of this grant program, specifically in the regular press conferences held by provincial health authorities here in BC, where recipients of this program have already made noticeable marks on the collection and analysis of news in this province.

CIVL is excited to be a part of this process in the fall, and looks for diverse, talented media professionals to apply and hopefully join our team.” This job can be done remotely.

Job description and other details are included below and available at www.civl.ca

Job Description:

Responsibilities include:

Recording/editing/producing all news interviews

Maintaining effective and regular communique with CIVL and CRFC staff daily/weekly

Participating in planning of stories/interviews/guests/broadcasts

Shared research and fact checking duties

Some shared booking responsibilities as needed

Uploading/sharing content with CRFC for feedback/revision and release/promotion

Qualifications:

Excellent oral, written and conversational communication skills

Experience in journalism is an asset

Experience in news collection or production is an asset

Demonstrated success working in diverse teams

Demonstrated ability to meet many tight deadlines in short order

High comfort level multi-tasking and managing multiple objectives with efficiency

Professional experience in an anti-oppressive environment

Strong knowledge of policy and public administration

Keenly up to date on local/regional/national/world politics

Excellent computer/technical skills

Experience with audio/video editing is an asset

Experience managing professional social media accounts is an asset

Fastidious attention to detail is a must

Terms:

34.28/hr 17.5 hrs/week ($15,000 gross)

September 1 – Mid-February

This job can be done remotely

Send Cover Letter and Resumes to: jobopportunity (at) civl (dot) ca

Subject Line: LJI Producer Hiring

CIVL encourages applications from under-represented communities, including women, first nations peoples, people of colour, lesbian/gay/queer/transgender, people with physical and mental disabilities, people living with HIV/AIDS, and people whose age, education, or economic status may be a barrier to employment. CIVL does not discriminate on the basis of race, sexual orientation, religion, age, ability, or class. Only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.