3PM SUNDAY – Special Weather/Air Quality Statement

Fraser Valley – A Special heat related weather statement has been issued for the Valley – Sunday will be the hottest with a stifling Monday to follow.

3:22 PM PDT Sunday 16 August 2020

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.



High levels of air pollution have developed. A special air quality statement is in place due to high levels of air pollution. Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the above regions. High risk AQHI values are expected to persist for 1 to 2 hours.



An air quality advisory has been issued by Metro Vancouver for eastern sections of Metro Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground level ozone. These high concentrations are expected to persist until Monday and potentially longer as the hot weather continues.

Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease.



If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health. For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.



For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.



Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

2:43 PM PDT Sunday 16 August 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Brief Hot Spell for the Lower Mainland region.



A ridge of high pressure has been building over southern BC this weekend with temperatures peaking today and then gradually declining as the week progresses.



Today will be the hottest day with daily maximum temperatures reaching the mid-30s, particularly in Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley. Overnight temperatures will be in the high teens.



Temperatures on Monday will remain high, however weak inflow from the Pacific Ocean will prevent temperatures from reaching the values expected by late this afternoon.