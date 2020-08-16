Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Zoning Bylaw – Draft Goes To Tuesday August 18 Council Meeting. Already, social media has lit up over some of the wording ie would there have to be 300m distance between new businesses selling the same product ie pot stores, second hand stores etc.

Our Zoning Bylaw review is complete and the draft bylaw is going to the August 18 Council meeting! See the draft bylaw and find out how to participate in the public hearing at https://t.co/hUySGGsJsL pic.twitter.com/1jgHBkJD9d — City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) August 13, 2020

The City is currently re-writing Chilliwack’s Zoning Bylaw and we’re ready to share the recommendations for a new set of rules to help implement the City’s vision as laid out within the 2040 Official Community Plan.

But what is a Zoning Bylaw?

A Zoning Bylaw sets out rules about:

How land is used

Where buildings, structures and parking can be located

The size of buildings, structures & lots

The new Zoning Bylaw will establish rules so you know what to expect as development occurs in your neighbourhood as our community continues to grow and change … and we want to hear from you!

So, why review the Zoning Bylaw?

Our current Zoning Bylaw is almost 20 years old and needs to align with our recently updated Official Community Plan (the “2040 OCP”). The City’s Planning Department, with the help of Urban Systems Ltd., have completed a comprehensive review and revision of the Zoning Bylaw to:

Reflect best practices in urban planning & development

Ensure consistency with provincial legislation

Be legally enforceable

Create an improved, updated & simplified document

Have a user-friendly & organized layout

Be easily interpreted & implemented by staff, Council, developers & community members

Support the 2040 OCP’s goals, objectives & policies

How might the new Zoning Bylaw impact you?

You may see no change to your property’s zoning or zoning standards, or your property may be used in different ways, or your property may become legal non-conforming (when the current use or location of existing buildings on a property no longer comply with the Zoning Bylaw). If your property becomes legally non-conforming, the new zoning rules will only apply when you make a change to your property.

From Facebook discussions:

Margaret Reid Does this mean secondhand stores aren’t allowed downtown? Eryne Croquet I’m not sure. I think it might mean that you can’t put a new one next to existing. I didn’t read the bylaw for clarification, but it’s common to put distance limits on certain kinds of businesses to force them not to concentrate in areas. It’s a double-edged sword because it can reduce creation of areas with a concentration of a desirable business (e.g. antique row style commercial neighbourhoods), but it also prevents forming junk alley neighbourhoods.