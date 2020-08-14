Be Like Harold – Support Chilliwack Mural Festival – Buy The Hat !

Chilliwack – For the love of street art, and making downtown proud !

You can support the Chilliwack Mural Festival and be like Harold , the true Mayor of Chilliwack.

Anyone who comes Downtown knows this awesome guy! Harold has been making our Downtown a better place for 20+ years, and brightens everyone’s day, everywhere he goes.

He’s looking particularly dapper in his new Chilliwack Mural Festival hat, made for us by the awesome custom apparel team at Mark’s.

Want your own? There are a limited number available for $25, being hosted by The Book Man. 100% of proceeds go to Chilliwack Mural Festival 2021, thanks to their generous sponsor Ian!

*Please bring exact change, as The Book Man is not taking cash/providing change.

It takes a lot of people working together to bring something like Chilliwack Mural Festival together. Chilliwack Community Arts Council is the parent organization, and they are so grateful for their support and guidance.



Here’s a fun photo with Trevor McDonald, from back in the day when we were planning a proper party (darn you Covid!). Trevor sits on both the board of Chilliwack Community Arts Council, and the Chilliwack Public Arts Advisory Committee.



Strong community partnerships have made all of this possible.



📷 Claudia Wyler Photography