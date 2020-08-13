WOOF! Canada Post Reminds Dog Owners To Please, Keep Your Dog Secure

Kelowna/Fraser Valley – As Canada Post employees – your family members, neighbours, friends – continue to serve Kelowna customers during this challenging time, Canada Post is also seeking your assistance to help keep employees safe.

Every day, employees deliver to millions of homes across Canada and an estimated 41% of these households have dogs. They see them every day when delivering your mail and parcels, especially in these “dog days” of summer and as and most customers – both adults and children – are now home during the day.

As much as they love dogs, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail. Dog incidents can range from encounters with threatening dogs to being attacked and bitten.

Request to dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community. This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites. A way to prevent your dog from approaching our employees is to keep them in another room for the time of the delivery.

