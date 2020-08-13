APD Warns of Water Quality Testing Scam

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 13, 2020

Abbotsford – Yet another scam!

Abbotsford Police Department warns that if you receive a phone call in which a recorded message advises that the City of Abbotsford is offering free water quality testing, this is a SCAM. 

The Abbotsford Police remind you to please call if you are suspicious of phone calls or information that is being distributed. 

For verified information from the City of Abbotsford visit www.abbotsford.ca.

For information on current scams and how to protect yourself, please visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Center at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca .

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "APD Warns of Water Quality Testing Scam"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.