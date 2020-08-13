APD Warns of Water Quality Testing Scam

Abbotsford – Yet another scam!

Abbotsford Police Department warns that if you receive a phone call in which a recorded message advises that the City of Abbotsford is offering free water quality testing, this is a SCAM.

The Abbotsford Police remind you to please call if you are suspicious of phone calls or information that is being distributed.

For verified information from the City of Abbotsford visit www.abbotsford.ca.

For information on current scams and how to protect yourself, please visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Center at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca .