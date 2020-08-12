Abby PD Searching For Lorne Joseph Guilbault – Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

Abbotsford – AbbyPD are seeking public assistance to locate a man wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants.

Lorne Joseph GUILBAULT, 38, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited, Breach of Probation, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Weapon, and Fail to Stop for Police.

GUILBAULT is described as 5’6” tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. GUILBAULT is also missing ALL his fingers on BOTH hands.

APD/Lorne Joseph GUILBAULT

On July 28, 2020, AbbyPD patrol officers observed GUILBAULT getting into the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a local townhouse complex. The officers were aware that GIULBAULT outstanding warrants for his arrest and a traffic stop was initiated. During the traffic stop, GUILBAULT intentionally rammed the police vehicle and hit another parked car with his vehicle as he fled the complex at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several bystanders and children. GUILBAULT had been released on bail for a similar incident when this event occurred. GUILBAULT engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour demonstrating little regard for the safety of our citizens.

GUILBAULT criminal convictions for the following offences: Fail to Comply with Probation/Recognizance, Theft Under $5000.00, Theft Over $5000.00, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Driving While Disqualified, Break and Enter, Possession of Stolen Mail, Mischief, Driving While Impaired, Traffic in Scheduled Substance, Possession of Scheduled Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Scheduled Substance, Fail to Attend Court, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, & Procures to make an Identity Document.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of GUILBAULT is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department by calling 604-859-5225. (AbbyPD file 2020-17710)