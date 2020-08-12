Abbotsford Water Quality Information Update – Don’t Mind The Smell

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is advising residents that some people may experience an unusual smell in their tap water over the next few days, however, they can be aware that it is not a health concern and our water continues to meet or exceed Provincial water quality standards.

On Monday August 10th, the Norrish Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to many Abbotsford residents, was taken off-line for maintenance, and these residents are temporarily receiving their drinking water from the Cannell Lake water supply.

A carbon water filter can be used to filter water if residents do notice an odour. The City of Abbotsford is expected to be back to its normal water supply by the end of the week.

Residents can always contact the City of Abbotsford at 604-864-5514 or eng-info@abbotsford.ca with questions regarding any water quality issues.

