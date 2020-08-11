Sandy Mathies, Chilliwack-Kent Liberal Riding Association President Resigns

Chilliwack (with files from Press Progress) – Susan Mathies resigned Monday as president of BC Liberal MLA Laurie Throness’ Chilliwack–Kent riding association after the Broadbent Institute sponsored PressProgress asked the party to verify the authenticity of a series of anti-LGBTQ Facebook postings.

That article can be found here.

Throness, who is staunch in his religious beliefs, sent his party into a PR frenzy spin last month after he was linked to an ad in a magazine, which is controversial for it’s anti LGBTQ stance. Irinically it was a Thanksgiving ad.

From that, the BC Liberals were ultimately banned from both the Vancouver and Tri-Cities Pride Parades after failing to take action against Throness.

Mathies, who previously served as Throness’ campaign manager in the 2013 and 2017 provincial elections, has shown an extensive pattern of posting on anti-LGBTQ themes in recent years.

In one example, Mathies shared an article from a social conservative blog claiming that taking children to Pride parades is a form of “child abuse,” because they will see “public nudity” and “the genitals of adult men.”

Earlier this year, Throness thanked Mathies for serving as his riding president for the last seven years. As Press Progress is calling this a new issue, the Twitter references were from weeks ago.

Sandy Mathies with Laurie Throness