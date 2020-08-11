Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) Awards $5,250 in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Grants to Small Businesses

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) is pleased to announce that it has awarded $5,250 in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Grants to small businesses in Chilliwack. This grant provided a reimbursement of $250 to businesses that had to spend additional funds in a time when revenues have decreased.

The small business PPE grant was created through financial contributions from CERN member Community Futures South Fraser. The grant was created to provide a small but appreciated relief to small businesses who saw an increase in expenses due to the safety measures put in place by our Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

“We are all well aware so many businesses are facing huge challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being closed for several months we knew we had to implement safety protocols when reopening. This was another added expense our small business endured to help keep our staff and customers safe. Thank you to the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network for giving us the opportunity to recoup some much needed funds during a difficult time,” said Jeannie Becker from the Button Box on Mill Street.

“I would like to take this opportunity to give a huge shout out to the unbelievable community service that is being provided by Nicole Read and her wonderful team at the Community Futures office in Chilliwack.This surprise grant offered for PPE expenses was most welcome and certainly goes a long way to offset the bitter taste of the COVID-19pandemic and its effect on small businesses in our community.With a heavy decline in 2020 business, having to spend extra money to make people safe is understandable and appreciated, but with revenues so low this year, every little bit of support goes a long way to helping all small businesses make it through these challenging times,” Mike Jones, Fraser Rivers Edge B&B.

CERN continues to support the economic recovery of business in Chilliwack through many programs:

the Support Local BC web site, an initiative created to help local, independent businesses with cash flow challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and during this recovery phase by selling gift certificates that can be used at a later date;

the inaugural Give-A-Thon which supported (11)local charities with their fundraising efforts due to lost revenues from postponement of events; and, coming soon,

the Walk & Shop in Chilliwack promoting all of the shops, attractions and events happening around the entire community of Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network is a collaboration between the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO),Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, Tourism Chilliwack, Stó:lō Community Futures, Community Futures South Fraser, and the City of Chilliwack to coordinate efforts to support Chilliwack businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.