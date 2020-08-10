Boat/Jet Ski Collision at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – On the heels of a recent accident with a boat and an indigenous canoe, comes another near tragedy.

Details are few, but on Sunday afternoon, a boat collided with a jet ski.

One witness told FVN that a woman was seriously hurt and airlifted to Royal Columbia Hospital. She wanted to remain anonymous.

When EMS crews rushed to the scene they had to make their way through the traffic.

Social media criticism of boaters echoed what AE EV posted to Facebook : They need to take the boat rental down. It is crazy how the people renting boats and jet ski up there drive around. One day I will take a video of that craziness and report it. Almost got hit twice today from a rental boat.

More to come.