BC Urban Kitchen & Wine Bar Grand Re-Opening – August 14 to 16

Chilliwack – The BC Urban Kitchen & Wine Bar are back and ready for you wine bar enthusiasts. And why not come back with some lovely local flare. They have not only brought the amazing cheeses, meats and preserves but some lovely and talented musicians! Look at the great line up here!
Kellen Saip
Andrew Christopher
Brook Potter
Cambree Lovesy
Jordan KO
Jonas Wilson
Trevor McDonald
August 14 to 16 at 43869 Progress Way. Tickets are $51.45 and available through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/116145260601?fbclid=IwAR1dJ218uDWHVMcna0Qtp6pDLZHV4tmAByLrRxwjAFmgvY523EfqU8Cco1U
