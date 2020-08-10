BC Urban Kitchen & Wine Bar Grand Re-Opening – August 14 to 16

Chilliwack – The BC Urban Kitchen & Wine Bar are back and ready for you wine bar enthusiasts. And why not come back with some lovely local flare. They have not only brought the amazing cheeses, meats and preserves but some lovely and talented musicians! Look at the great line up here!



Kellen Saip

Andrew Christopher

Brook Potter

Cambree Lovesy

Jordan KO

Jonas Wilson

Trevor McDonald

August 14 to 16 at 43869 Progress Way. Tickets are $51.45 and available through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/116145260601?fbclid=IwAR1dJ218uDWHVMcna0Qtp6pDLZHV4tmAByLrRxwjAFmgvY523EfqU8Cco1U