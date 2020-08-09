Chilliwack FC U4 Kick Start Program Still Taking Registrations

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack FC U4 Kick Start Program is designed to nurture a love for soccer and act as a stepping stone for players wishing to enter our U5 program the following season. Children will participate in stimulating practices and activities that introduce them to a soccer ball and start to develop basic ball skills in a FUN no-pressure atmosphere.

Soccer boots and shin pads are recommended for all participants but not mandatory. The session are outdoors and will run rain or shine.

Parents will be participating with the children during these session. Please dress appropriately for the activity.

All participating children will receive a Chilliwack FC Kick Start jersey at the first session. A team photo will be taken and awards distributed at the end of the season.

The emphasis will be on movement exercises and games that promote a feel for the ball while teaching basic principles of play within a fun but structured setting in accordance with the standards as laid out by the Canadian Soccer Association and BC Soccer.