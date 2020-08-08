UPDATE – Rosedale Barn Fire – Building Destroyed – Most Of The Chicken Are Safe – Smoke Could Be Seen From Highway 1

Chilliwack – Just after Noon on Friday, Chilliwack Fire responded to a chicken barn fire on Castleman Road. The smoke could be seen on Highway 1 near Prest Road.

From Chilliwack Fire:

While fire crews were working a structure fire (arson) on Rowat Avenue, Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a second structure fire located in the 49000 block of Castleman Road. The structure fire call came in at approximately 12:30 pm.

Fire fighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. On arrival, fire crews witnessed heavy smoke and flame from a large poultry barn. The barn sustained heavy fire damage and was destroyed in the fire. An excavator was brought in to help with firefighting operations. Fire crews did a great job protecting adjacent buildings on site.

The farm is a free-range poultry operation. The majority of the chickens were outside the barn at the time of the fire and were later collected and move to a neighbouring barn. Unfortunately, a few of the chicken’s that were in the barn perished in the fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and appears to be accidental.