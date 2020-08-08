UPDATE – 148th Chilliwack Fair Goes Virtual – First Drive In Concert A Success (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair is officially open, and this year, they’re going virtual! Come and enjoy all the digital fun from August 7th to August 16th, with daily launches happening on the Fair’s Facebook and Instagram page, as well as at www.chilliwackfair.com.

Get ready to be inspired by Valley artisans, entertained by some of your favourite Fair performers, and celebrate the community of Chilliwack like never before! Looking for more summer fun?

According to MC Trevor McDonald, some 35 vehicles (close to 150 people) went to Heritage Park Friday night, August 7th, to celebrate the 148th annual grand opening with a drive-in concert alongside Todd Richard and Appaloosa.

It was such an honour to be a part of the opening night of the @chilliwackfair this year. Their resilience and persistence should be noted and appreciated. The fair has decided not to cancel but to pivot and persevere.We applaud you!#chilliwackfair #aroundchilliwack #chilliwack pic.twitter.com/uuIbBCMdrC — John Martin (@JohnMartinMLA) August 8, 2020

Other on-site events include goat yoga, a drive-in movie night featuring Toy Story 4, and a second night of music with Full Tilt, The K.O.s, Stiletto, Judy Tuesday, and Totally Tom Petty!

All on-site events require a pre-purchased ticket and all current Covid-19 rules will apply.

For the Chilliwack Fair’s full schedule, please visit www.chilliwackfair.com or @theChilliwackFair on Facebook for more details.