Elizabeth Fry able to hold Summer Camp to Support Vulnerable Children During COVID-19 thanks to SurreyCares Grant

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation has provided a $17,992.00 grant to Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver to hold a COVID-19 edition of the Blue Sky Summer Camp to provide enriched summer camp experiences for vulnerable children, including those who have experienced homelessness, have a parent in prison, or have witnessed abuse.

“COVID-19 has been a significant challenge to our families, those who are most vulnerable.” Explained Vera LeFranc, Chief Operating Officer at The Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, “Over the past three months, Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver has responded to the pandemic with the philosophy that no person will be turned away from our shelters.” Regarding the Blue Sky Summer Camp, Vera said that, “[Blue Sky Day Camp] will ensure every child we serve enters school in the fall with an increased sense of self confidence, and the academic and social skills required to have a successful year.”

The grant is made possible through the Government of Canada’s new $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund, which saw over $900,000 allocated to SurreyCares.

Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares, explained, “The COVID-19 crisis has increased the need for housing, mental health, and other supports for vulnerable populations. This program provides much-needed support to vulnerable children and families, whose needs are greatly amplified during this pandemic.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund is being delivered through a national partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

“We’re grateful to the Government of Canada for this much-needed boost benefitting local charities,” said John Lawson, Chair of SurreyCares. “Charities and non-profit organizations have been leading the charge to assist those who need it most in the fight against COVID-19. We know the need for funding is still significant and we’re continuing to advocate for additional emergency funds.”



Individuals and businesses who wish to support Surrey charities are asked to give to the Surrey Community Relief Fund. In partnership with the Surrey Now-Leader, Surrey Board of Trade and The Saheli Foundation, the goal is to raise $500,000 to support the most vulnerable populations in Surrey.

For 26 years SurreyCares Community Foundation has been committed to inspiring donors, growing charitable endowments and investing in people, ensuring that Surrey is a committed, connected and caring community.