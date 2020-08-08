Chilliwack Fire Investigating Arson Of Vacant Rowat Avenue Home

Chilliwack – Near Lunchtime on Friday (@11:45AM, August 7) firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 4, 5 & 6 responded to a structure fire in the 45000 block of Rowat Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a boarded up vacant, single storey residential house with heavy fire on the exterior rear deck of the home. Firefighters quickly confined the fire to the exterior and extinguished with minor fire damage to the roof structure.

The house was scheduled for demolition.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or The Upper Fraser valley Crime Stoppers – http://www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca/