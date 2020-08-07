chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! with Andy Rolleman, RHIP – Episode 1 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 7, 2020

Fraser Valley – Now Hear This! with Andy Rolleman, RHIP

A chillTV original series on “Hearing”, and more specifically all things to consider in regards to hearing loss, to stay healthy and safe!

In episode 1 we find out a little bit about hearing expert Andy Rolleman RHIP, of NexGen Hearing Centre in Chilliwack, who like all owners of business have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also dig in a bit in this premiere episode and find out the early, tell tale signs of hearing loss. Catching it early is important!

Next month we’ll be delving into the different types of hearing loss. Different types, who knew?!

This series is kindly sponsored by NexGen Hearing Centre of Chilliwack!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

