Fraser Valley – chillTV’s chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 6, 2020 f/ Interview with Chris Clarke, President of the Chilliwack Giants.

NOTE – Following the weekly taping, CJFL and BCFC cancelled the season across the country for the Valley Huskers and Langley Rams. Minor programs such as the Giants will continue.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

Ag tourism back on track at Fantasy Farms

Is traffic management working at Cultus Lake?

Spadina Avenue Closed for the rest of the summer!

AND

Fraser Valley Bandits having a rough ride In St Catharine’s!

Watch Don Lehn in his sports interview with Chris Clarke, President of the Chilliwack Giants Football Club!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™