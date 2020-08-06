CJFL/BCFC/Huskers/Rams 2020 Season CANCELLED

Fraser Valley – Sad news for the BCFC, Valley Huskers and the Langley Rams.

The governing body, the Canadian Junior Football League has determined that it is not feasible to operate a regular season or playoffs for the 2020 season. The focus and attention will now be on return to play plan for the 2021 season.

“It is very disappointing to make this announcement today, but our priority is the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and team administrators”, stated CJFL Commissioner Jim Pankovich.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, the CJFL has followed all public health guidelines and will continue to support them in the future. Unfortunately, at this stage, return to play guidelines do not allow for large enough gatherings to make training and competition safe for athletes. Despite our hope that the situation in Canada would improve and allow for the CJFL to proceed with the 2020 season, the health and safety challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing risk to our players, coaches and staffs make it unfeasible for the CJFL teams to compete in 2020.”

“Our teams play an important role in their communities. All CJFL teams will continue to engage with their players and communities as regional public health regulations allow.” continued Pankovich.