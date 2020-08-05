Responsible Drinking Pilot Project Coming to Several Chilliwack City Parks – Public Survey Link

Chilliwack – Later this summer, residents of the legal drinking age will be able to responsibly enjoy an alcoholic beverage in designated areas of Vedder and Crossing parks. City Council gave first, second and third reading to the draft bylaw for this pilot project at their August 4 meeting. After the bylaw is adopted at the August 18 meeting, this pilot project will run until October 31, 2020.

To help support the local economy while complying with all provincial health orders, the City of Chilliwack is preparing to launch this pilot project at Vedder and Crossing parks. Additional picnic tables, and garbage facilities will be added to the selected parks to accommodate the designated areas where responsible liquor consumption will be permitted. Further, temporary washrooms will be added to Crossing Park during the pilot project.

This pilot project will permit responsible drinking in designated areas between noon and 9 pm daily. The boundaries of each area will be marked by fencing and signage will clearly display the hours of operation, boundaries and rules of use. No glass bottles or containers will be allowed. Signage to remind residents of the importance of physical distancing will also be installed, and staff will monitor use of these designated areas as part of their regular patrols.

“Many communities around the world, and other BC municipalities have implemented similar initiatives in their public spaces,” said Mayor Popove. “We know that spending time outdoors is safer than indoors right now, and we hope this pilot project fosters a new way for people to safely and responsibly connect.”

The City is seeking preliminary feedback on the upcoming pilot project through an online survey. Residents can share their initial thoughts online at chilliwack.com/engage. The survey is available until August 23.